New Honda City Spotted Ahead of May 22 India Launch; Check Expected Price, Specifications

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Honda has officially prepared the updated City for its Indian debut on 22 May, with the sedan being spotted undisguised for the first time. This mid-life refresh focuses on enhancing the vehicle's road presence through significant styling revisions and a more contemporary design language. The launch is a strategic move by the Japanese manufacturer to maintain its stronghold in the premium sedan segment, offering a more modern aesthetic and improved technology to appeal to discerning buyers.

The design of the updated City has been refined with a broader front profile and redesigned elements that distinguish it from the outgoing model. Beyond the visual upgrade, the sedan integrates several feature additions and functional improvements aimed at elevating the cabin experience. These upgrades are intended to keep the City competitive against a new wave of rivals, ensuring it remains a viable choice for those seeking a blend of comfort, safety, and performance in a traditional three-box format. Hyundai India to Launch Bayon-Based Mid-SUV and Localised Nexon EV Rival in FY2027.

New Honda City Specifications and Features

The updated Honda City features a wider, more prominent front grille with a mesh pattern design and sleeker LED headlamps. The redesigned front bumper now houses fog lamps within new triangular elements, while the Honda badge has been relocated to the bonnet. Side profile updates include a new dual-tone alloy wheel design, and the rear is expected to feature revised tail lamps and a tweaked bumper. Inside, the sedan is anticipated to receive a 360-degree camera system, hinted at by a new camera module in the front bumper, alongside updated interior colour themes and an enhanced ADAS suite.

Under the bonnet, the City continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This power unit is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox option. While dimensions remain unchanged, the mechanical reliability of the existing powertrain continues to be a core strength. It remains to be confirmed if the e:HEV hybrid variant will receive these styling and feature updates at the same time as the standard petrol models. Maruti Suzuki FY27 Launches: New Brezza Facelift, Updated WagonR, and 7-Seater SUV Set to Hit Indian Market.

New Honda City Price in India

While official pricing will be announced on 22 May, the updated Honda City is expected to carry a slight premium over the current model’s price range. It is estimated that the petrol manual variants will start at approximately INR 12 lakh, with the top-end CVT and potential hybrid versions reaching up to INR 16 lakh to INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). This positioning allows the City to compete directly with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CarWale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).