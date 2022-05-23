Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-fronted horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" has earned Rs 55.96 crore in three days, the makers said on Monday.

The film, a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, released on Friday.

"Bhool Bhulaiya 2" had an opening of Rs 14.11 crore, followed by an impressive Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday. The film's Sunday collection of Rs 23.51 crore took its opening weekend collection to Rs 55.96 crore.

The film's success has ended the dry spell at the Bollywood box office, which saw only two other Hindi films doing impressive business -- Alia Bhatt's February release "Gangubai Kathiawadi" and "The Kashmir Files", which opened in March.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2" is directed by Anees Bazmee and also features Tabu.

