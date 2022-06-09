Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar who will again collaborate with superstar Akshay Kumar for their upcoming flix 'Raksha Bandhan', is quite eager for the release of the movie and she expressed her excitement for the same, earlier yesterday, on Wednesday, on her social media account.

The 'Badhaai Do' actor took it to her Instagram handle, and in the stories section of Instagram dropped a song tagging Akshay Kumar wherein, she wrote, "@akshaykumar sir TEPK was (a heart emoticon)...And now waiting for #RakshaBandhan :)"

Also Read | 8 Times Johnny Depp Left Fans Awestruck With His Movie Makeovers.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, replied to this and said, "Wait ends soon @bhumipednekar....see you in a few days...#Rakshabandhan"

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' which was Bhumi's first collab with Akshay in the year 2017, is a satirical comedy in favour of government programmes in India to improve sanitation, with a focus on the elimination of open defecation, particularly in rural regions was indeed a blockbuster movie.

Also Read | Elon Musk Slams YouTube, Says The Video Streaming Platform ‘Seems To Be Nonstop Scam Ads’.

Featuring Akshay and Bhumi in the lead roles the comedy-drama, 'Raksha Bandhan' is all set to release on August 11, 2022, which was initially set for a worldwide cinema release on November 5, 2021, to coincide with Diwali, but it has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused a delay in pre-production and other crucial work.

The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)