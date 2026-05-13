Raipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs KKR IPL 2026

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 moves to Raipur today, 13 May, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While both teams are focused on their respective playoff ambitions, the local weather forecast suggests that environmental factors may influence the progression of play at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

As the 57th match of the tournament, this fixture is particularly significant for the standings. Fans and officials are monitoring the skies closely to ensure a full 20-over contest is possible in New Raipur.

Raipur Hourly Weather and Rain Probability

Current meteorological reports for Raipur indicate a mix of cloud cover and warm temperatures throughout the evening. The temperature at the scheduled 19:30 IST kick-off is expected to hover around 32°C, gradually cooling to 28°C as the night progresses.

The probability of precipitation remains low but present. Most forecasts suggest a 10% to 15% chance of light isolated showers during the early hours of the match. While no heavy or sustained downpours are currently predicted, the high humidity levels, often exceeding 60% in this region during May, could lead to the formation of dew during the second innings, potentially impacting the bowlers' grip on the ball.

Raipur Weather Live

Pitch Conditions and Ground Preparation

The ground staff at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium are known for their efficient drainage systems. Even in the event of a brief passing shower, the outfield is typically cleared quickly to minimise time lost. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: GT Inch Closer to Playoffs Spot With Win Over SRH.

The pitch in Raipur has historically offered a balanced contest between bat and ball, though the heat and humidity can play a role in how the surface behaves. If the overcast conditions persist, the fast bowlers may find some initial assistance in the air during the powerplay overs.

IPL 2026 Playoff Implications of a Washout

Should weather conditions prevent a result, both teams would be awarded one point each. Such a scenario would have contrasting effects on the two sides. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who currently sit in second place with 14 points, a single point would move them to 15, keeping them in a strong position for a top-two finish but preventing them from overtaking Gujarat Titans today.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, a washout would be significantly more damaging. Currently in 8th place with 9 points, KKR essentially need to win all their remaining fixtures to keep their mathematical playoff hopes alive. Sharing points tonight would likely end their realistic chances of reaching the 14 or 16-point threshold required for qualification.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).