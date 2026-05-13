CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Check 12th Results on Official Websites, and DigiLocker

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its official portals on Wednesday, May 13. Students who appeared for the Senior Secondary board examinations can access their scorecards online. This year, the board conducted the Class 12 examinations from February 17 to April 10, 2026, across various examination centres in India and abroad.

With lakhs of students eagerly awaiting their marks, CBSE has introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the first time this year. Under this digital evaluation process, answer sheets are checked online, reducing manual errors and speeding up the assessment process. CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Likely Today: How To Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in and via DigiLocker?

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education declares 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 XII 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 The students can check results on official CBSE portals. 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dgyeo1DAdJ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 13, 2026

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to check their marks quickly after the announcement. Apart from the official websites, candidates can also download their digital marksheets through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and SMS services to avoid website slowdowns caused by heavy traffic. Pseb 12th Result 2026 Out: How To Check Punjab Board Scores Online and via SMS.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check and download their CBSE Class 12 marksheets from the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in Steps to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in Click on “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth Click on submit View and download the marksheet



How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 On DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to download their digital marksheet:

Download the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Log in using Aadhaar number or registered mobile number

Open the “Education” section on the dashboard

Select “Central Board of Secondary Education”

Click on “Class XII Marksheet”

Enter roll number and required details

Submit the information to view the result

Download and save the marksheet for future use

Earlier, CBSE declared the Class 10 Result 2026 on April 15. A total of 24,71,777 students had appeared for the examination, out of which 23,16,008 candidates passed successfully. SSC Result 2026 Declared: Maharashtra Board Website Crashing? 3 Alternative Ways To Check Marks.

Last year, the CBSE Class 12 results were announced on May 13, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 88.39 per cent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).