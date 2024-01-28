Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Gamer Arun Srikanth Mashettey's 'Bigg Boss 17' journey has come to an end.

He was the first finalist to get evicted. His elimination was announced in the presence of actors Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, who came to promote their film 'Shaitaan'.

Also Read | 69th Filmfare Awards: Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Manoj Bajpayee’s Joram Share Best Story Award.

After exiting the Bigg Boss house, Arun came to the stage and in conversation with host Salman said, "I thank audience for giving me abundant love...I did not win but I formed a great friendship with Tehelka. Mera hira mera bhai."

Arun has had the simple journey. He was not too much involved in too many fights and controversies. He mainly rose to fame with his Hyderabadi accent and savage one-liners and of course his bond with co-contestant Tehelka.

Also Read | Filmfare Awards 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Twin in Black, Raise Glam Quotient (Watch Videos).

He competed against Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawara Faruqui and Mannara Chopra competing against each other for the coveted trophy. However, his voting count was the lowest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)