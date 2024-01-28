Actor Akshay Kumar starrer drama film OMG 2 and Manoj Bajpayee's film Joram on Sunday won the Best Story award at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024.

This year's grand award function is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Both the films shared the Best Story award beating other films like Bheed, Jawan and Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Talking about OMG 2, helmed by Amit Rai, the film was based on sex-education and starred Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. The film was released in the theatres in August 2023 and faced a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Filmfare 2024: Kartik Aaryan Makes Cool Entrance, Drives Bike as Opening Performer for 69th Award Show (Watch Video).

In the film, Akshay is essaying the role of Lord Shiva's messenger. It is the sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God, which was released in 2012. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release with some cuts. The censor board gave an 'A' (Adults Only) certification to the film. Talking about the film, Akshay earlier told ANI, "I made that film (OMG 2) for children. It is a film to be shown to children. Unfortunately, it cannot be shown because it was given an adult film certificate and there is nothing adult in it. It has the same cuts that were in the theatre. I respect the censor board and I delivered what the censor board passed." Filmfare Awards 2024 Red Carpet: Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and More Celebs Arrive in Style for 69th Filmfare Awards (View Pics & Videos).

Joram on the other hand, the film was directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. The story of the Joram revolves around a character Dasru played by Bajpayee. Manoj, portrays a father on the run, navigating through life's challenges with a baby strapped to him.