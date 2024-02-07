Mumbai (Maharashtra), February 7 (ANI): Actor-poet Priya Malik and her husband, entrepreneur Karan Bakshi, are expecting their first child. The former 'Bigg Boss 9' contestant announced the news by posting a series of pictures from her pregnancy shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted several pictures along with her husband and pet. She wrote in the caption, "Mother is mothering"

Priya Malik got married to Karan Bakshi in Delhi in 2022.

The couple got married in the presence of their close family members and friends at a gurudwara in the capital on October 9.

Priya took to Instagram Story and shared several adorable moments from her wedding ceremony. For D-Day, Priya opted to wear a light pink lehanga. She had tied her hair in a plait which was decorated with flowers. Karan wore an ivory sherwani paired with turban.

Priya also shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony. She looked beautiful in a yellow suit. She accentuated her look with a vintage mangteeka.

"Haldi ke peele rang se lekar ishq ke laal rang tak karan sang priya," Priya captioned the post.

Priya and Karan met each other in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. (ANI)

