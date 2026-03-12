Actor Gaurav Khanna, who was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 19 in December 2025, has revealed that he is yet to receive the INR 50 lakh cash prize and other rewards promised by the show’s producers. The popular television star shared the update during a recent Q&A session on his YouTube vlog, addressing growing curiosity from fans regarding his post-win spoils. Gaurav Khanna Wins 'Bigg Boss 19'; Team Calls Victory a Celebration of Faith, Love and Togetherness (View Post).

Did Gaurav Khanna Receive His INR 50 Lakh Prize Money for Winning ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

In a direct response to a fan inquiry about whether he had received his cash reward, car, and other gift coupons, Khanna confirmed that the prize package remains pending. "To be honest, it takes a bit of time for these things to arrive," he stated in his vlog. "Frankly, I haven’t received them yet. But I am sure I will, because there is a set process involved."

Khanna, a veteran of the television industry, appeared unfazed by the delay. He explained that internal audits and administrative procedures within the production house typically cause a lag between the grand finale and the actual disbursement of prizes. He estimated that such rewards generally take one to two months to be processed.

Watch Gaurav Khanna’s Latest YouTube Vlog

Gaurav Khanna’s Path to Victory

Gaurav Khanna's win in the 19th season of the hit reality show was noted by viewers and critics alike for his composed gameplay. Unlike many contestants who rely on high-decibel confrontations to garner screen time, Khanna was lauded for maintaining a calm demeanour throughout his three-month stint in the house.

In the grand finale hosted by Salman Khan, Khanna edged out fellow finalists Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik to lift the trophy. This victory followed his successful run on Celebrity MasterChef India, marking a significant high point in his career.

Life After 'Bigg Boss'

Reflecting on the impact of the show, Khanna noted that the recognition he receives now is different from his previous roles in daily soaps. He shared that fans frequently visit his family home in Kanpur to congratulate him, often citing his "classy" approach to the game as the reason for their support. Gaurav Khanna’s Wife Akanksha Chamola Trolled Over Viral Dance Video, Actress Talks About Intimacy on Screen.

While the wait for the INR 50 lakh and the luxury car continues, the actor emphasised that he is not concerned about the delay, citing his long-standing experience with the working culture of the television industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of Guarav Khanna). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).