YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's Condition Serious Again, UK07 Rider Diagnosed With Severe Pneumonia; Manager Asks for Prayers (See Post)

A health update on Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has left his fans worried after his manager said his condition has become "serious and worse". Dobhal is currently receiving medical care following a car crash earlier this month. He was hospitalised after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was streaming live on Instagram. Following the accident, he was admitted to the hospital. In the early hours of Saturday (March 14), his manager, Rohit Panday, took to Instagram Stories to provide an update on the YouTuber's health. He stated that Dobhal's condition, which had initially been "stable", had later deteriorated due to complications. UK07 Rider Car Crash: Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chaudhary Cries Inconsolably After Meeting Him in Hospital; Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's Manager Asks for Prayers - See Post:

Anurag Dobhal's manager gives health update of YouTuber (Photo Credit: @rohitsometimes/Instagram)

"Update: Anurag Bhai's condition was stable until this morning, but it has become serious and worse because his lungs were partially damaged in the accident, which led to a severe infection. He has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia," his Instagram story read. Panday further informed followers that Dobhal is under close medical supervision and asked everyone to pray for his recovery. "He is currently under the supervision of doctors. We would request you all to pray for him." Did Anurag Dobhal aka UK07Rider Attempt Suicide on Live? Influencer Accident Shocks Fans! (Watch Video).

Anurag Dobhal's Suicide Attempt [TRIGGER WARNING]

For context, Dobhal, one of India's most popular motovloggers who also appeared on Bigg Boss 17, allegedly attempted to commit suicide during the livestream earlier this month. In the video, he spoke about challenges in his personal life and indicated that the clip could be his "last video". ‘The Last Message’: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Threatens Suicide, Alleges Mental Harassment by Family Over Inter-Caste Marriage (Watch Video).

According to Dobhal, he had been under mental pressure from family members following his inter-caste marriage.

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Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.