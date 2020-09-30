Washington [US], September 30 (ANI): Video-sharing platform YouTube is giving music artists a new promotional vehicle to hype their latest releases with its latest original show 'Released'. The show will be starting this week with K-pop superstars 'Blackpink'.

According to Variety, the video platform promises a 16-episode series that will feature big-name artists every week. Each 15-minute episode, highlighting music moments from the prior week, will lead up to one exclusive video premiere on YouTube just before it's released at midnight ET.

The debut episode will premiere on 'Blackpink's official YouTube channel on Thursday, October 1, at 11:45 pm ET ahead of the release of their debut studio album (dubbed simply 'The Album').

YouTube said it will announce upcoming show talent each week ahead of the Thursday premiere.

"We are honoured and happy to be the first on YouTube's new original content 'Released.' We hope that it will be a great opportunity to celebrate our first full album 'The Album' with many global music fans," 'Blackpink' commented in a statement.

In June, Blackpink premiered their single 'How You Like That', and the song took the number 1 spot as YouTube's Global Top Song of Summer and won the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards' song of the summer. Their single 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez debuted in August at No. 1 on YouTube's global music videos chart.

"Van Toffler is the visionary behind some of music's most memorable moments and the perfect partner to bring this project to life," said Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global head of original content said in a statement.

Lyor Cohen, YouTube's global head of music, added, " With 'Released,' Thursday nights on YouTube are going to be mic-drop moments. We feel lucky to kick off this series with Blackpink, arguably the biggest artist in the world."

The series is hosted by D.C.-based DJ Little Bacon Bear. The show will have "unfiltered access" to each week's featured artist along with exclusive performances, according to YouTube.

AS reported by Variety, 'Released' is part of the YouTube Originals music-focused slate, which has included 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' 'Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert,' 'Twice: Seize the Light' and 'Coldplay: Everyday Life - Live in Jordan.' Forthcoming projects include a four-part docuseries with Demi Lovato due in 2021. (ANI)

