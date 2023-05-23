Cannes [France], May 23 (ANI): Actor Shruti Haasan has joined the Bollywood celebrities who have attended the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Haasan looked elegant as she walked the red carpet in all-black attire.

The actor shared her astonishing pictures from the film festival via her Instagram handle on Sunday. She captioned, "Cannes again. Today was wonderful". Haasan also marked her love of storytelling and sisterhood with 'I love this'.

Shruti increased the temperature with her all-black latex dress. The actor's hairstyle also complimented her look as she opted for a sleek high bun with a middle partition.

On the work front, Shruti was recently seen in the Telugu action comedy film 'Waltair Veerayya' alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj.

Helmed by Bobby Kolli, the film received a decent response from the fans.Prabhas, on the other hand, will be next seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush'. He will also be seen in 'Project K', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e. Hindi and Telugu across various locations. The film will also mark Deepika's debut in the Telugu film market. (ANI)

