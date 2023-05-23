Ray Stevenson has sadly passed away at the age of 58. A great Irish talent whose career was defined by many memorable roles; he departed us on May 22, 2023. While the cause of his deaths remains unknown as of now, it definitely is a huge loss as Stevenson was a cherished talent who definitely delivered whenever he was up on the big screen. Ray Stevenson Dies at 58: From His Family to His Movie Career, All You Need to Know About the Late RRR Actor.

His filmography is particularly quite interesting. Stevenson has bagged many iconic roles throughout his long career. Just recently appearing in the highly acclaimed RRR and also having played two different Marvel characters, he has sought out roles that have certainly seen him be in the big spotlight. So, to celebrate the life of the late actor, let’s take a look at five of Ray Stevenson’s roles that certainly did leave a huge impression on us.

Gar Saxon (Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels)

Even though it was just Stevenson providing a voice to a character, his brief appearance on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels was surely memorable. Playing the role of the Mandalorian named Gar Saxon who was a part of Darth Maul’s Shadow Collective, Stevenson made sure to cement his legacy in a galaxy, far, far away.

Volstagg (Thor Trilogy)

Stevenson also took a second chance at portraying a Marvel character when he was cast in the MCU as Volstagg, a member of the Warriors Three and a close friend of Thor’s. Playing the role in three movies, Volstagg was a hilarious and gentle character that was enhanced by Stevenson’s screen presence. Even if the third movie did let him down a bit, his role in the first two Thor movie will always be a highlight.

Isaak Sirko (Dexter)

Dexter has had many iconic villains, but none of them have been as formidable as Isaak Sirko. A calm man who can amp up his murderous tendencies, Stevenson delivered a chilling performance here that immediately made him a standout of the season. Being a great main antagonist, he just wants to kill Dexter and Stevenson always showcased an intense side that was definitely entertaining.

Scott Buxton (RRR)

RRR was definitely a ride like no other, and Stevenson got to be a part of this extraordinary film that swept the entertainment world like a storm. Portraying General Scott Buxton, Stevenson delivered another great villainous performance that saw him bring an oppressive attitude. He was a hateful villain that you just wanted to see lose, and Stevenson’s take on the character just made for an impactful watch.

Frank Castle (Punisher: War Zone)

Punisher: War Zone as a movie itself is a bit underwhelming, but you can’t deny that Stevenson’s performance as Frank Castle is the saving grace here. He takes this cold and calculated vigilante to a whole another level and his thirst of vengeance feels palpable, thanks to Stevenson’s intense performance. This definitely is the most memorable role of his career. Ray Stevenson Dies at 58; Actor Was Popular for Roles in Punisher-War Zone, Thor, RRR and More.

You can also see checkout Stevenson next as his posthumously will appear in Disney Plus’ next Star Wars series Ahsoka, in the role of Baylan Skoll. While Stevenson isn’t here with us, his memory will definitely continue to live on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).