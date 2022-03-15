Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Actor Charlie Cox of 'Daredevil' fame has said that he isn't a fan of Ben Affleck's 2003 movie iteration of the Marvel superhero character.

According to Variety, Cox revealed he had never watched the 2003 'Daredevil' movie until after he was cast as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the Netflix-Marvel series. He made the revelation during his recent visit to Middle East Film and Comic Con 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Evan Rachel Wood Speaks Out About Marilyn Manson's Defamation Lawsuit, Ahead of Her Two-Part Documentary Rising Phoenix.

"I watched it once, and then I wanted to go and do my own thing. I hadn't seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role," Cox said.

While Cox said Affleck does "a really good Matt Murdock" and that "I like his Matt Murdock," he added, "I don't love the movie. I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused."

Also Read | Eva Longoria Birthday: Bikini Pictures of the ‘Desperate Housewives’ Actress That Are Too Hot to Handle.

Cox continued, "They had everyone in that movie, they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated, and it's two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks!"

Affleck too would probably not object to Cox's criticism, as he himself had dissed his own 'Daredevil' movie in 2015, telling Entertainment Weekly that the movie "didn't work at all."

As per Variety, starting from March 16, all three seasons of Cox's 'Daredevil' will begin streaming on Disney Plus instead of Netflix.

The actor had recently reprised the role or some iteration of it for a brief cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', opening the door for himself to continue playing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)