Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria celebrates her birthday on March 15. The actress at 47 continues to be an icon and her fitness regime would put the new age models to shame. With a killer figure and a charming persona, Eva has managed to soar the temperature for years together and continues with her reign even today. On days when she's not making headlines with her stellar red carpet appearances, she's busy flaunting her curves in sensuous bikinis and monokinis. Victoria Beckham is Eva Longoria's Go-to Person for Parenting Tips.

Eva Longoria is a water baby and her one too many pictures in bikinis would prove that. She likes soaking some sun on the beaches while also making everyone drool over her hot physique. From going all bold in electric blue to looking hot in red, Eva's beach wardrobe is sorted into multiple varieties that will instantly grab your attention. Eva in her bikini is hotness personified and we have been digging her swimsuit pictures for years now. To elaborate on this, let's go through her swimsuit collection, one hot picture at a time. Eva Longoria Birthday Special: Always Stylish, Always Sexy, That's Her For You! (View Pics).

Pretty in Pink

Eva Longoria

Prints for Win

Eva Longoria

Hotness Personified

Eva Longoria

Cool Blue

Eva Longoria

Red Hot

Eva Longoria

Hot Damn!

Eva Longoria

Keeping it Sexy!

Eva Longoria

Happy Birthday, Eva Longoria!

