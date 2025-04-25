Washington, April 25: Months after saying "I do" to each other, popular singer Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have given fans a special look of their official wedding video on social media. On Thursday, Puth, who tied the knot with Sansone last year, took to his Instagram account to share a beautiful clip that showed adorable, never-before-seen moments from their ceremony.

The video also captured the happy couple celebrating with family and friends, enjoying champagne, delicious food, and lots of laughter. However, the highlight of the video was the part where Puth can be seen wiping away happy tears as Brooke walks down the aisle. Charlie Puth Ties the Knot With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone in California, ‘Attention’ Singer Shares Stunning Wedding Pics.

Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone Share Their Official Wedding Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone tied the knot on September 7 of last year in a small, private ceremony at Puth's family home in Montecito, California. The couple, who have known each other since childhood, celebrated their love with an intimate gathering. Last year, during an interview with People magazine, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter recounted how he had prepared meticulously for the moment. Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone in Montecito After Year-Long Engagement; Singer Shares Emotional Post, Says ‘Thank You for Making Me the Happiest Man Alive’ (View Pics).

"I had practiced it so many times, and I was reading it with such confidence. I thought I sounded like Barack Obama reading a speech," Puth joked. However, the reality of the moment hit him hard. "I got up there, and I was trembling and crying, but I was just so happy. I think my happiness overtook me." Puth, also explained that he and Sansone, a childhood friend, had originally planned to host a welcome party at a restaurant before the wedding.

