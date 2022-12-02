Charlie Puth has recorded many a classic hits throughout the years. Whether you're a fan, not a fan or a casual listener you can't deny that he has immense talent, and knows how to make a song that blows up within minutes. He first got exposure through his videos of him singing on YouTube, and it took the world no time to realise that the man has a gift. Charlie then became famous after signing with Atlantic Records because he was serious about a solo career. Charlie Puth Breaks Down Reflecting on 'Worst Breakup' of His Life.

And also went on to make many hits like "Attention", "Marvin Gaye" and featured on the song "See You Again" for the movie Furious 7. He has achieved many feats during his career and since he turns a year older today, let's take a look at 5 of his best hits. Happy Birthday Charlie Puth! AMAs 2022: Lionel Richie Joins Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox and Others on Stage During Their Reprise of 'We Are The World' At 50th American Music Awards.

Attention

Marvin Gaye ft Meghan Trainor

We Don't Talk Anymore feat Selena Gomez

One Call Away

Left and Right feat BTS' Jungkook

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).