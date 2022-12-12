Singer Charlie Puth is leaving little to imagination in his new social media post as he shared a picture covering his manhood only with a cereal box in his new post. Turning to his Instagram account, the 31-year-old musician uploaded a racy black-and-white picture of him posing while wearing nothing but a T-shirt with "Ruby. Potatoes" written on it. He covered his manhood with the cereal box, reports aceshowbiz.com. Charlie Puth Birthday Special: 5 Best Hits From the Singer That Will Have You Grooving on Your Feet.

In the snapshot, Puth was also seen wearing what appeared to be a nebulizer on his face.

Without telling his fans what really happened, he simply wrote in the caption of the post, "Saturday night."

The racy snapshot came a little over a week after Puth introduced his new girlfriend. While celebrating his 31st birthday, the "Attention" crooner made his relationship with Brooke Sansone Instagram official.

Puth confirmed he's no longer single when appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" on October 18. Noting that he's "in love" with a girl he has known since childhood, the Grammy-winning artist said it's "really nice" to have someone from his early life by his side as his fame escalates.

