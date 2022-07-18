Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck and although the 52-year-old actor hasn't posted any pictures of her Vegas wedding, renowned Hair stylist Chris Appletown who is close friends with her shared the first look of her Wedding gown on Instagram.

Chris shared a video of JLo twirling in a beautiful white wedding gown and wrote, "last minute feelings before the wedding..."

In the video, Chris is heard asking JLo how she feels to which she responds saying "I'm feeling amazing". Referring to the dress, JLo later says, "I've been saving it, saving it, saving it and now I'm finally wearing it...on my wedding day".

She kept her overall makeup subtle with a nude coloured lip shade but gave a pop of colour with dark eye makeup. For hair, she opted for soft curls. She didn't accessorize much and kept it simple with a bracelet and solitaire earrings.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, the couple got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada US which was taken out and processed on Saturday, July 16. It's in both of their names -Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

The couple first got engaged in late 2002 but called the engagement off in 2004. They both went separate ways, indulged in separate relationships, including marriages and kids, but found their way back to each other last year. The couple has been seemingly inseparable ever since.

After dating for a year during the pandemic, the couple made it official. They announced their engagement through a newsletter. JLo posted a video on her official website wherein she is seen shedding some tears of joy while staring at her engagement ring. (ANI)

