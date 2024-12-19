The year 2024 has been nothing short of dramatic for Hollywood. From shocking allegations to high-profile splits, the entertainment world was abuzz with controversies that left fans reeling. Some stories revealed the darker side of fame, while others highlighted the fragility of relationships in the spotlight. These controversies left fans, media and insiders stunned. As the year draws to a close, we revisit the top five controversies that dominated headlines and sparked endless debates. Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Drugging and Raping 13-Year-Old Girl at 2000 VMAs After-Party.

1. Diddy’s Sexual Assault Scandal

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs found himself embroiled in one of the most shocking controversies of the year as a slew of sexual assault allegations surfaced. These accusations, spanning incidents from 1991 to 2023, included claims of abuse, rape and harassment. Diddy faced at least 10 civil lawsuits and pleaded not guilty to all charges. On October 10, 2024, a New York federal judge announced that his trial would begin on May 5, 2025.

2. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Divorce

The fairy tale romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came to a shocking end just two years after their widely celebrated wedding. JLo filed for divorce from Ben on August 20, citing April 26 as their official separation date and requesting her name be legally changed back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The split was widely discussed on social media, with fans lamenting the end of “Bennifer 2.0”. Social media buzzed with theories and speculations about the reasons behind their split, marking it as one of the most talked-about break-ups of the year. Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck, Legal Docs Reveal No Prenup – Reports.

3. It Ends with Us Stars’ Conflict

Behind the scenes of the highly anticipated film It Ends with Us, tensions reportedly flared between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Conflicts allegedly arose over creative differences during post-production, including reshoots and competing edits of the film. Adding fuel to the fire were revelations that Ryan Reynolds, Lively’s husband, contributed dialogue to a scene without Baldoni’s knowledge. Rumours of strained relations escalated when Baldoni hired a crisis PR manager and skipped joint promotional events. While both parties have stayed tight-lipped, industry insiders suggest the rift is significant and potentially irreparable.

4. Lizzo Sexual Harassment Case Update

Pop sensation Lizzo faced serious allegations when three former dancers filed a lawsuit in 2023 accusing her of fat-shaming, discrimination, and creating a toxic work environment. The lawsuit shocked fans, as Lizzo has been an outspoken advocate for body positivity and empowerment. Lizzo denied the claims in a statement, calling them ‘unbelievable’ and ‘sensationalised’. As per latest updates, a federal judge dismissed Lizzo from a harassment lawsuit in February this year, but her production company is still facing the case. Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi Spotted Taking a Stroll in Cotswolds, Couple Papped for First Time Since Moving to the UK (See Pics).

5. Ellen Degeneres Moving to The UK

In a surprising turn of events, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, relocated to the Cotswolds in England following Donald Trump's 2024 presidential victory. Reports suggest the couple had pre-emptively purchased their idyllic farmhouse, planning the move well in advance. Ellen embraced her new life abroad, sharing glimpses of her countryside retreat on social media. The move sparked mixed reactions, with some applauding her decision and others questioning her choice to leave the US.

So, these were some of the shocking Hollywood controversies that left everyone stunned.

