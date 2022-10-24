Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a 'confession' for her Bollywood friends on Diwali.

The 'Thalaivi' actor took to her Instagram Story section and shared a meme which read, "To anybody, I hurt this year you deserved it". With this meme, Kangana added a twist to her message and wrote, "Now that the year is ending I want to confess something similar to my Bollywood friends."

Earlier, the 'Queen' actor posted a picture of her newly renovated temple on the occasion of Choti Diwali. She wore a cream-beige suit and could be seen sitting next to a priest in the temple. There was an idol of Lord Ganesha placed in front of her and a large, framed Pichwai painting behind the idol, leaning on a colourful wall.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "This festive season renovated temple at home."

Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, she will be seen in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has the period drama 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

