Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Missed watching a typical Bollywood film loaded with loads of drama, music and love lately? Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to leave you nostalgic with his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' which seems to be high on "emotions, drama, parivaar, and above all, pyaar."

On Tuesday, Karan unveiled the first official teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.

The one-minute teaser does not disclose much about the film. Set to the melodious tune of 'Tum Kya Mile,' the clip captures the essence of Rocky and Rani's love story. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancing and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

Sharing the teaser's link, Karan took to Instagram and wrote, "Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I'm thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!!TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas 28th July, 2023."

The teaser has left fans and members of the film industry excited.

"Omg ! Bigger than BIG Absolutely it," Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented.

"this has blockbuster written all over it," a fan commented.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also gave a shoutout to Karan Johar, praising the teaser.

"Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life... like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew...," he wrote.

Shabana Azmi shared one of her stills from the teaser. In the still, she is seen holding a book.

Describing the particular scene, she took to Instagram and wrote, "Singing a famous Bengali song Aaami Cheeni go Cheeni in #Karan Johar's #Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

'Rocky Aur Rani...' marks Karan's return to director's chair after over six years. The film will hit the theatres on July 28. (ANI)

