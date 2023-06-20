The teaser of Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises that it would be the ‘Biggest Entertainer of the Year’. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the teaser glimpses romance, family dramas, complex relationships and more. From the lead pair’s chemistry to the impeccable casting, all eyes are on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that is slated to be released on July 28. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh–Alia Bhatt Are the Hot New Onscreen Pair and These New Stills Are Proof (View Pics).

Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)