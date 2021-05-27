Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): Actor Chris Noth will be reprising his role as Carrie Bradshaw's beau in the 10-episode 'Sex and the City' revival, which is scheduled to begin production in New York this summer.

The show's executive producer Michael Patrick King broke the news of Noth's return for the upcoming series titled 'And Just Like That', reported Variety.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That...' How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?" said Patrick King.

According to the streamer, the HBO Max original series will follow Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Executive producing the upcoming series are Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and King. The writers' room includes King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky.

'Sex and the City' was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name.

Noth, a SAG Award and two-time Golden Globe nominee, is best known on TV for his initial run as Mr. Big on 'Sex and the City' from 1998 to 2004, as well as Detective Mike Logan on the original 'Law and Order' and Peter Florrick opposite Juliana Margolis on CBS drama 'The Good Wife'.

He more recently starred on 'Manhunt: Unabomber' and the final season of the FX series 'Tyrant', and is currently on CBS drama 'The Equalizer' opposite Queen Latifah.

'Sex and the City' premiered on HBO from 1998 through 2004 and followed a group of friends in New York City. Over 94 episodes, the show revolutionized how women's friendships -- and women's sexuality -- are represented in popular culture. The show became a phenomenon and spurred two movies.

Other details about the upcoming revival series are being kept under wraps. But it was featured in WarnerMedia's upfront presentation on May 19.

HBO Max first announced the reboot of the popular franchise in January. In a statement at the time, Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said she was excited for fans to see how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies.

No release date for the show has been announced yet. (ANI)

