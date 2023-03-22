Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Cillian Murphy has received his first-ever BAFTA TV award nomination for his performance in the series 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6.

According to Deadline, a US-based entertainment news outlet, Murphy bagged the nomination in the leading actor category. His only previous nomination from BAFTA was for the Rising Star prize at the 2007 Film Awards.

Also Read | Imlie Fame Megha Chakraborty Gets Candid About Her Career, Says 'Acting Happened Suddenly for Me'.

Murphy, who secured Peaky Blinders' only nomination, is joined by another first-time TV nominee in the Leading Actor race, Gary Oldman, who is up for the prize for his performance as spy Jackson Lamb in Apple TV+'s 'Slow Horses,' reported Deadline.

The sixth and the final season of the award-winning gangster drama Tv series 'Peaky Blinders' premiered in February last year.

Also Read | Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Divorced? Actor's Wife Shares Cryptic Post on Instagram Referring to Miley Cyrus' Split.

Apart from Murphy, actor Daniel Radcliffe's also bagged his first-ever BAFTA Tv award nomination for his performance in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.'

Meanwhile, Murphy will be next seen in director Christopher Nolan's next 'Oppenheimer' which is all set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)