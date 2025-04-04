Washington [US], April 4 (ANI): Popular band Coldplay has joined Stromae and Pomme for a new version of their hit song 'Ma Meilleure Ennemie,' reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The song was originally made for Season 2 of Arcane, the Netflix show based on League of Legends. The extended version of the show's soundtrack, including this new feature, was released on Friday by Riot Games and Virgin Music Group.

The song, which means My Best Enemy in French, has become one of the most popular tracks from Arcane Season 2. As per The Hollywood Reporter, it has already gained over 335 million streams on Spotify. The only Arcane song with more streams is 'Enemy' by Imagine Dragons and JID, which was the main theme for Season 1. Overall, the Season 2 soundtrack has been streamed over 1.5 billion times since its release last November.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coldplay in a statement, expressed their excitement and said, "We love Stromae and Pomme and we love the beautiful song that they wrote for Ekko and Powder. It's an honor to contribute to this new version and to the Arcane and League of Legends universe.

The new version of 'Ma Meilleure Ennemie' also features vocals from Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna.

Along with Coldplay's feature, the extended Arcane Season 2 soundtrack includes eight more new tracks. These include a demo of King Princess' song 'Fantastic,' a remix of 'Come Play' by Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello, and a BloodPop remix of Ashnikko's 'Paint the Town Blue.' (ANI)

