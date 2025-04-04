London [UK], April 4 (ANI): Actor-comedian Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault, London's Metropolitan Police on Friday said.

The charges relate to four separate women and incidents that took place between 1999 and 2005, as per Variety.

According to the police, the comedian and actor has been interviewed multiple times since a major investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches in September 2023 revealed multiple serious allegations against him.

Russell has previously denied the allegations.

"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers," said detective superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation. "The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.

Brand, former husband of pop star Katy Perry, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2. (ANI)

