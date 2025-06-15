Washington DC [US], June 15 (ANI): Football icon David Beckham, who has officially received a Knighthood from King Charles III on Saturday (local time), honouring his outstanding contributions to sport and charity, shared several adorable pictures with his kids on Father's Day, including photo of his eldest son, Brooklyn, despite reported family tension, reported People.

"My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what," David wrote in the caption.

He went on to pay tribute to his wife, Victoria Beckham, writing, "Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.. ."

David and Victoria, 51, are parents to daughter Harper, 13, and sons Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20. David tagged his wife and sons in the caption of his post, using a hashtag for his daughter, who does not have an Instagram account, reported People.

The post started with a throwback photo of his three sons holding his daughter, as a newborn, while sitting on a couch. The series of pictures also included a variety of selfies with David and his kids, including one where he and Brooklyn pose with matching grins on their faces.

On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of his three sons with the caption, "I love you boys." The picture was followed by a snap of him and Harper, captioned, "Love you pretty lady."

He also shared a photo of his four kids cuddled with Victoria on a couch, writing, "My favorite gift of all time."

Meanwhile, Victoria also shared a carousel of photos and videos of their happy family to celebrate the occasion on her Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to the best daddy there is," she wrote to her husband. "You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!"

The couple's celebrations come amid a rift between the Beckham family, as a source said in May that "there are tensions" between Brooklyn, his wife Nicola Peltz and the wider Beckham crew. The couple did not attend David's 50th birthday bash in May.

"While the pair have been noticeably absent from the Beckhams' recent functions, the relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They're just hurt and disappointed that he's now playing no part in family life," the source said at the time.

On June 14, Victoria shared an Instagram tribute dedicated to her husband being awarded a knighthood by King Charles. Alongside a photo of the longtime couple hugging, the fashion designer wrote that David has "always been my knight in shining armor."

David toasted his wife and kids in the comments section of the post, writing, "I love you all," as per the outlet.

On Christmas this year, Victoria took to Instagram with a series of stylish photos featuring her husband David, their four kids and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham, reported People. (ANI)

