Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Superstar Deepika Padukone has headed to Hyderbad for the shooting of Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Looking every bit like the superstar she is, Deepika sported a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. She teamed up her outfit with silver high heels and a bun.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)

