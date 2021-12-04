Pop star Britney Spears shared a skit on Friday in which she mocked the therapy sessions and the therapists she was forced to visit during her decade long conservatorship. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Toxic' star shared a video of her mocking the therapy and strongly suggesting she will no longer attend therapy sessions. Britney Spears Reveals She’s Writing a Book About Her Conservatorship Battle With Father Jamie Spears.

In the video, Britney played both therapist and herself as a patient, mocking the psychiatrists that treated her during the 13-year conservatorship. In part of the skit she plays a psychiatrist, telling her patient, "I'm here to help you ... So relax, totally relax, lie down, do what you have to do. Just a couple of questions, don't worry about it. Everything's going to be fine." She shared in the caption she was forced to attend sessions "10 hours a day, 7 days a week" against her will. Britney Spears and Fiance Sam Asghari Head Out for International Getaway for Singer's 40th Birthday.

The 'Criminal' singer ripped the therapists revealing she was "forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success."Britney then strongly suggested that she will no longer attend therapy sessions, despite what she told the judge last June. In her new post, she says, "It's clearly OVER because my medication is working 'Murica!!!!" As per TMZ, Britney told the judge in June that she needed therapy but not as much as she was required to undergo during the conservatorship.

Check Out Britney Spears' Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Reportedly, before the judge ended the conservatorship, medical professionals had voiced concern to make sure Britney is protected, and recommendations were put in place to ensure her well-being, including attending regular therapy sessions. This was a recommendation, and it appears Britney will not follow it. She is currently enjoying her romantic getaway in Mexico with her fiance Sam Asghari, celebrating her 40th birthday that was on December 2.

