New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Actor Dhanush on Monday shared a statement on social media announcing that he would be parting ways with Aishwarya R. Dhanush, his wife of 18 years.

The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his Twitter handle and posted the statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting."

"Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," it continued.

Dhanush had tied the knot with Aishwarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004.

At the time Dhanush was 21 and Aishwarya was 23. The two had reportedly first met when Dhanush's film 'Kadhal Kondaen' had released and have two sons together.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen starring in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. His future projects include the Venky Atluri directorial 'Sir', which recently went on floors. (ANI)

