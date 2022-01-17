Actor Ashish Verma says in every project, his priority is always the story and what message it conveys to the audience. He has appeared in Ayushman Khurrana-starrer 'Article 15', 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Helmet', 'Atrangi Re', web series 'The Whistleblower' and upcoming 'Unpaused: Naya Safar'. Helmet Trailer: Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma Turn Secret Condom Sellers in This Hilarious ZEE5 Film (Watch Video).

In conversation with IANS, Ashish shares how on one hand post the release of 'Atrangi Re' people started recognising him more and revisiting his earlier work that is opening doors for more opportunity; on the other hand, his focus on choosing any project is based on the relevance of the story. Atrangi Re Gave Me Ample Space to Perform: Ashish Verma.

Ashish told IANS: "Now that the audience has become more receptive towards stories that matter, now that reality and relatability has become an important factor for any format of stories, be it film or web series - I think it is our time to also focus on the same. I have been working for quite some time but people have started recognising me post the release of 'Atrangi Re'. But for me, it is never the length of my role but the importance of the story mattered."

He went on adding, "On one hand, I was getting a chance to work with some of our favourite directors like Anubhav Sinha, Vikramaditya Motwane and on the other hand, films like 'Article 15', 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' was raising important topics like caste system, corruption. The web series 'The Whistleblower' highlights the dark side of the education business. For me, these stories are so very important."

However, he agrees that for an actor getting pan-India exposure is equally important and he mentioned that a star-studded film like 'Atrangi Re' is just that. "The number of messages I got post its release, made me so happy! Dhanush, I must say is not only one of the finest actors we have in our country but also such a fantastic co-actor," he added.

The actor will soon be seen in the new season of the upcoming web series 'Unpaused: Naya Safar'. "It is an anthology and our story is titled 'Teen Tigada'. I am sharing screen space with Saqib Saleem. It is about the suffering yet being hopeful post the lockdown phase that the world is going through due to the pandemic," Ashish said. The actor is currently busy shooting in Jaipur for Homi Adajania's untitled directorial. The web series 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' releases on Prime Video on January 21.

