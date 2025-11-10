Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

However, his family has not shared any official updates on his health.

The ''He-Man' of Bollywood has a cinematic career spanning over six decades, and he has worked in more than 300 films. Dharmendra is known for his memorable performances in films such as 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Raja Jani', 'Jugnu', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Dost', 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'Charas', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

In 2023, he was seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, which was a blend of comedy and romance starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani. The story centres on their contrasting personalities and their decision to spend three months living with each other's families before marriage.

The film explores the cultural clashes, personal growth, and the evolving relationship between the couple. Legendary star Dharmendra continued to woo his fans with his acting skills in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in 'Ikkis'. (ANI)

