The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 are surprising fans with some unexpected twists. The Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted reality show will crown its winner in another five weeks, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep fans surprised. The latest weekend episode featured a shocking double elimination, with Ramu Rathod and Sai Srinivas being evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Wildcard Madhuri Divvala EVICTED From Popular Reality Show; Host Nagarjuna Akkineni Fiercely Confronts Pavan Over Rithu Incident (Watch Video).

Sai Srinivas and Ramu Rathod Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Last week's nominations on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 saw seven contestants in danger: Bhargav, Suman Shetty, Ramu Rathod, Kalyan, Sanjana, Sai Srinivas and Thanuja. In a shocking twist, Ramu Rathod eliminated himself and voluntarily walked out of the show. He said that he missed his family deeply and wasn't able to sleep properly the past few days. Despite Nagarjuna asking the singer to reconsider his decision, Ramu chose to walk out of the show, leaving everyone shocked.

This wasn’t the only elimination that took place during the episode. Sai Srinivas also bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Telugu 9 due to his poor performance. He was supposed to leave the show long ago, but was saved by Emmanuel through a special power given to him. Insiders now suggest that Ramu Rathod may have made a huge blunder by voluntarily walking out of the show, and the makers might consider bringing him back. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Bharani and Srija Lock Horns in a Fierce Survival Battle on Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Show, Madhuri and Thanuja Engage in Heated Clash.

Ramu Rathod’s Interview After ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Eviction

Thanuja and Emmanuel Emerge As Top Contenders To Win ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’?

Nagarjuna Akkineni's Bigg Boss Telugu 9, which premiered on September 7, 2025, has already crossed the halfway mark. With the recent evictions and twists, the competition inside the house has intensified, leaving fans eager to see who will emerge victorious.

