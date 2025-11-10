Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra is doing well and is not critical, contrary to several social media reports that claimed otherwise. The 89-year-old actor has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for routine medical tests and is currently under observation. Dharmendra Hospitalised in Mumbai For Routine Medical Check-Up – Reports.

Dharmendra Not on Ventilator, Confirms Family

Close family sources confirmed to The Indian Express that Dharmendra’s health is stable. “The whole ventilator news is fake. Dharmendra has been hospitalised for a week, but he is not on a ventilator. Sunny Deol visited Dharmendra in the morning at the hospital, and he is back now. If something like this would have happened, his entire family would have been in the hospital,” the insider clarified.

Hema Malini Confirms Dharmendra Is Doing Fine

Reports also noted that Hema Malini, the actor’s wife, reassured fans earlier this month. When asked by reporters about Dharmendra’s condition, she smiled and gestured that he was “okay,” putting speculation to rest. His team had previously confirmed that the hospitalisation was for a routine check-up. “There is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which led to unnecessary rumours, but he is absolutely fine,” a spokesperson said.

Dharmendra Stays in Hospital for Routine Tests

According to Mid-Day, Dharmendra decided to stay at the hospital to complete all medical tests at once. “He undergoes multiple routine tests that usually take two to three days. Given that he is 89, daily travel can be tiring at this age. Hence, he chose to stay at the hospital and finish all tests together instead of commuting back and forth,” sources explained. Dharmendra Health News: Bollywood Veteran Superstar Remains Under Close Medical Observation, With No Update on His Discharge Yet.

Dharmendra To Star Next in ‘Ikkis’

Earlier reports also mentioned that Dharmendra had complained of mild breathlessness prior to his admission, prompting the doctors to advise observation. On the work front, the legendary actor will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, co-starring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. Fans across generations continue to send love and prayers for the beloved star, who remains one of Indian cinema’s most cherished figures.

