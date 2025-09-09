Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): Debby Ryan, best known for her role in Jessie, has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Josh Dun, drummer of Twenty One Pilots.

The former Disney Channel star and her husband, took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with a joint post on Instagram. Along with a series of photos, they captioned it: "dun&dun +one."

In the pictures, Debby was seen in a white butterfly top, showing off her baby bump, while Josh held up a tiny pair of baby Vans sneakers. Another picture showed the couple cradling her belly together. They also posted a sonogram image and a cartoon illustration of themselves made by artist duo DabsMyla.

Fans of both Debby and Josh have filled the comments with love and excitement for the soon-to-be parents.

Debby, 32, and Josh, 37, have been together for over a decade. According to E! News, they first started dating in 2013.

After making their red carpet debut as a married couple a year after they tied the knot, Debby shared a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing: "I'd say one of the things I'm most proud of is making the best person I know My Husband. We've been married for a year and some change now which I know we did on the low, but the internet informed me this was our first time Being On A Red Carpet Whilst Married which I totally knew and that's why I pulled my hair back with a shoelace, so just wanna shout out my life partner and his twenty one pilots partner tyler (big dog of my favorite band) and his life partner jenna..." (ANI)

