Good news for Henry Cavill fans! The dashing actor has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. The exciting news came to light after the couple was spotted strolling through Gold Coast, Australia, with a pram carrying their newborn. However, the couple has chosen to keep the details private, including the baby’s name, gender, and birth date, maintaining a low profile about this new chapter in their lives. Henry Cavill Opens Up About Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

Leaked Pics of Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso With Their Baby

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso were spotted with their newborn baby in Gold Coast, Australia. pic.twitter.com/Hy6RJTT8Rj — 21 (@21metgala) January 18, 2025

