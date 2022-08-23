Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth's superhero film "Thor: Love and Thunder" will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India from September 8, the streamer has announced.

The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman, was released in Indian theatres on July 7.

Disney+ Hotstar made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Monday night.

"Huzzah! Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder is a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 only on #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English," the streaming platform said in a tweet.

In "Thor: Love and Thunder", Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero, a role he previously played in three solo and four "Avengers" films. Portman also returns as Jane Foster from "Thor" (2011) and "Thor: The Dark World" (2013).

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed the 2017 blockbuster "Thor: Ragnarok", has also helmed the fourth installment in the series. Waititi reprises his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor in "Ragnarok".

The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" marks the debut of Christian Bale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "Batman" star plays Gorr the God Butcher in the movie.

