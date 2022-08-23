Shamshera beauty, Vaani Kapoor celebrates her birthday on August 23. The leggy lass who has had a few releases in Bollywood is now eyeing some other big banners while we go gaga over her. In recent years, Vaani has cemented her place in the industry as a dancer and a hard-working performer. While she continues to sharpen her acting skills, she's also mastering the art of dressing right while dropping some major style bombs on us. Yo or Hell No? Vaani Kapoor in a Black Tulle Gown By Gauri & Nainika.

Vaani, with her tall and lean frame, continues to make some jaw-dropping appearances that are hard to resist. She would pick the simplest of attire and yet look like a goddess in it. From her recent style file for Shamshera promotions to her red carpet appearances and airport looks, she has served some hot and delicious looks on her palette and it's difficult to pick the best from the lot. Kapoor is a budding fashionista who's trying to get her looks right all time, every time. On that note, to celebrate the fashion lover that she is here's putting across some of her most stunning looks from recent times. 'Shamshera' Actress Vaani Kapoor is a Total Seductress, Proof in Pics!

In Faraz Manan

In Mahima Mahajan

In Manish Malhotra

In Julie Vino

In Gauri & Nainika

In Tarun Tahiliani

In Raw Mango

Happy Birthday, Vaani Kapoor.

