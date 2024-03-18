Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Makers of the 'Adrishyam' featuring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Eijaz Khan on Monday unveiled its intriguing trailer.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Sony LIV treated fans with the trailer video.

"Unseen heroes. Unsung battles. Meet Ravi Verma, the guardian who keeps our nation safe! Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes..." the caption said.

The show will take the audience on a journey through the life and challenges of a spy, providing a fresh perspective to the spy thriller genre.

Divyanka portrays the character of Inspector Parvati Sehgal. Eijaz Khan portrays the role of Ravi Verma.

Eijaz Khan expressed his excitement about his role. "Adrishyam brings me a very exciting opportunity to play a character whose love for his country stands above everything. Ravi Verma embodies strength, determination, and commitment to protect his nation and brings the story of unseen heroes who work the people 24x7."

Adrishyam will stream from on the OTT platform from April 11. (ANI)

