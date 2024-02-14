Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, whose love blossomed on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, have reportedly parted ways. Eijaz did not confirm or deny the news when IANS approached him for a comment, although Punia has shared it with the media. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Break-Up: Bigg Boss 14 Fame Couple Confirms Split After Three Years of Dating.

According to the media reports, the couple separated five months ago because of compatibility issues but continued to share their apartment. Eijaz, however, has now moved out of the house. When IANS contacted him, Eijaz declined to comment on the matter. The Tanu Weds Manu actor said, "I don't want to discuss it.” Pavitra, though, has confirmed the breakup. The couple, in the past, has time and again displayed their love for each other through social media posts.

Eijaz, incidentally, was last seen in Atlee's action thriller Jawan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Eijaz played the role of Manish Gaikwad. He is also a part of a new web series titled Adrishyam. Pavitra is known for her work in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Naagin 3, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Daayan. She was last seen as Mohini in Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani.

