As we are just days away from the grand premiere of one of the most followed and loved reality shows in the country, Bigg Boss 19, the excitement is palpable. As confirmed by the official promo released by the makers, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will return to the show for his iconic hosting stint for the 16th consecutive season. As we approach the premiere date, the makers are reportedly approaching several popular celebrities, including actors, TV personalities, and social media influencers, to participate in the show. Latest reports revealed that the makers have also approached popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi for Bigg Boss 19. However, the actress has now put an end to all the rumours. ‘For Closure, for Courage’: Controversial Former Contestant Priyanka Jagga Hints at Joining ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Despite Host Salman Khan’s Past Warning? (View Post).

Divyanka Tripathi Rejects ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Offer?

In a recent interview with Telly Talk, Divyanka Tripathi put an end to all rumours surrounding her participation in Bigg Boss 19. Denying the speculations, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress said, "Fake, they spread such news every year." Her reaction comes after Bigg Boss Tak, a Bigg Boss page on X (formerly Twitter) posted that Divyanka Tripathi and actor Sharad Malhotra have been approached for the show.

The post read, "EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Sharad Malhotra have been approached for Bigg Boss 19. Likely to be confirmed."

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra Approached for ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Sharad Malhotra have been approached for Bigg Boss 19. Likely to be confirmed. #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/4qaBQHuJbX — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 6, 2025

Celebrities Approached for ‘Bigg Boss 19’

According to media reports, several celebrities, including TV actors, reality TV stars, and social media influencers, have been approached for Bigg Boss 19. The list includes names like Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Munmum Dutta, Raj Kundra, Tanushree Dutta, Priyanka Jagga, Dhanashree Verma and Shailesh Lodha, among others. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Tentative Contestant List: From Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid to TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta – Rumoured Celebrities Set To Spice Up the Drama Inside ‘BB19’ House.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 will have a grand premiere on August 24, 2025 on JioHotstar at 9 pm. The reality show will also telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

