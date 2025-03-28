Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Fans of Dupahiya are in for a treat as the show's makers announced the second season on Friday.

A heartland comedy set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, the series won over audiences with its razor-sharp humor, unforgettable characters, stellar performances and heartwarming small-town charm. It stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

Speaking about the second season, creators and executive producers Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani in a press note said, "Collaborating with Prime Video and bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredible journey, made even more special by the overwhelming love from audiences. Witnessing the show resonate so deeply with viewers has been truly gratifying. As we gear up for season two, we are grateful for the love and appreciation, and we cannot wait to return to Dhadakpur. With season 2, we plan on taking things up a notch--bigger laughs, funnier moments, more thrills, and even more surprises. We can't wait for viewers to dive into what's next in the world of Dupahiya!"

Created and by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel LLP and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, season one of Dupahiya is directed by Sonam Nair. (ANI)

