Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Actor Lucien Laviscount has joined the cast of the Sky and Future Artists Entertainment holiday film 'Tinsel Town'.

The cast includes Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland. It is directed by Chris Foggin, reported Deadline.

The film follows Bradley Mack (Sutherland), a Hollywood action star with a bloated ego, who is blindsided when his iconic action franchise is abruptly cancelled. With his career in freefall and worried his Hollywood days are behind him, he heads to England, hoping to rebuild his image as a serious actor on the West End.

However, Bradley's long-suffering agent has other plans, sending him to a small, snow-dusted village to feature in the town's oddball version of Cinderella. As he stumbles through rehearsals with a colourful company of eccentric locals, Bradley discovers a spark of fresh beginnings in the shape of no-nonsense choreographer Jill (Wilson), as per the outlet.

Frazer Flintham, Adam Brown, and Piers Ashworth penned the script, with additional material by Jake Brunger. Chris Foggin (Bank of Dave) will direct the film. Matt Williams and Pascal Degove at FAE will produce. Julia Stuart, Laura Grange, Piers Tempest, and Martin Owen will serve as executive producers.

Best known for his breakout role in the hit Netflix series Emily In Paris, Laviscount was also recently seen in This Time Next Year, which just bowed on Netflix and also stars Sophie Cookson. He can be seen next in the Netflix picture People We Meet On Vacation, reported Deadline. (ANI)

