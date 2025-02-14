Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited historical drama Chhaava released in theatres on February 14, and early reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the courageous Maratha warrior who fiercely opposed the Mughal Empire. Kaushal’s intense portrayal of the legendary king has garnered widespread acclaim, with critics praising his performance. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, both of whom deliver strong supporting roles. Chhaava has successfully captured the essence of this epic saga, earning admiration from critics. Check out film's review roundup below. ‘Chhaava’ First Reviews Out! Critics All Praise for Vicky Kaushal’s Career-Defining Performance As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Call Laxman Utekar’s Film ‘Grand, Gritty & Glorious’.

CNBC TV18: "Despite its flaws, Chhaava stays with you long after the credits roll. It is grand yet intimate, heroic yet deeply human. While pacing issues and familiar tropes hold it back from being truly exceptional, it remains a compelling and emotionally stirring retelling of a crucial chapter in Indian history. It moves you, stays with you, and in that sense, it succeeds."

Indian Express: "Chhaava’s painting of Mughal invaders as black is of a piece with the current atmosphere, but we’ve got to the point where the film’s attempt at balance have to noted : Akbar ( Neil Bhoopalam) may not have been shown as being as blood-thirsty as Aurangzeb, the evil emperor who smashed all opposition to his ascent, but at every point he, Akbar, is the supplicant, and Sambhaji, with his constant ‘guhaar’ of ‘swaraaj’, is all powerful."‘Chhaava’: Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About the Challenges of Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; Says ‘Discipline Was the Toughest Part’.

Watch 'Chhaava' Trailer:

Filmfare: "The film does not shy away from depicting the brutal torture of Sambhaji, offering viewers a visceral look at the harrowing events that shaped his final days. His defiance in the face of Aurangzeb’s offer of pardon is a highlight, earning him applause from the audience. Vicky Kaushal’s performance as Sambhaji is a tour de force. The actor immerses himself fully into the role, showcasing both the raw physicality of the character and glimpses of his softer, more tender moments as a husband and father."

News18: "Bringing to life the character of Chhaava is a roaring Vicky Kaushal, who, through his portrayal of the king, makes you bow down to his acting skills. He walks, talks and breathes like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Uri actor has put in a lot of effort to become the “Raje" Laxman Utekar wanted him to be, and the result is nothing short of a monumental achievement in their respective careers."

So, after reading the above reviews, are you going to watch Chhaava movie in theatre near you?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).