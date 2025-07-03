Los Angeles [US], July 3 (ANI): It's a wrap for the fifth and final season of 'The Boys'.

Series creator Eric Kripke recently took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note after the completion of the fifth season. He also dropped a photo of himself in The Seven's conference room at Vought Tower, looking up at the mural of Homelander (Antony Starr) on the ceiling.

Also Read | 'Hera Pheri 3': Priyadarshan Says Paresh Rawal Apologised to Him for Quitting the Comedy Franchise, Reveals His 'Personal Issues' With Akshay Kumar Are Now Resolved.

"This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon," he captioned the post. "It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you're lucky. We got all of them."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLli6-ivgyE/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Ten Years of Aspiration': Yash Shares Emotional Note As 'Ramayana' Teaser Shows Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Himself in Epic Roles (View Post).

Kripke continued, "To #TheBoys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap."

Back in 2020, Kripke noted that his "rough idea" for The Boys was "roughly five seasons," while acknowledging that his previous show, Supernatural, ran for 15 seasons. "But I also know better than to say how many seasons a show is gonna have," he said at the time, as per Deadline

The final season of The Boys, premiering in 2026, comes after Season 4 topped the Nielsen streaming scores for the first time, setting multiple records for Prime Video. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)