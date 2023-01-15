Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Actor Esha Gupta, on Sunday, unveiled the title of her upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "" Main " aa rahi hoon phir ek baar !Naya Kirdar Nayi Film Naya Ehsaas . Shower me and my new film "MAIN" with your blessings."

Titled 'Main', the film will be helmed by Sachin Saraf and will also star the 'Kai Po Che' actor Amit Sadh in the lead role.

In the picture, Esha could be seen posing with the clapboard of her upcoming film.

In another picture, she could be seen talking over the phone to a person dressed up as a prisoner.

The shooting for her upcoming project has already started, although the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"God Bless you ma'am," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Mind blowing look. All the best."

"Congratulations isha ji. All the best," another fan commented.

Esha made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project. (ANI)

