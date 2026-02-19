Following its release on February 13, the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main continues to spark conversation online, particularly regarding the onscreen dynamic between lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. As the film completes its first week in theatres, the makers have released a fresh set of behind-the-scenes (BTS) images and videos, highlighting the gruelling production of the "crocodile-feature." BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Cheer for Shanaya Kapoor As ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Hits Theatres (View Post)

'Tu Yaa Main' Holds Steady

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai, the film arrived during the competitive Valentine’s Day window, clashing directly with Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo. While O’Romeo took an early lead at the box office, Tu Yaa Main has maintained a steady trend through positive word-of-mouth, crossing the INR 4 crore mark as of Day 6. Ansh Chopra Makes Bollywood Debut with 'Tu Yaa Main' Alongside Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Pool Shoot Photos Go Viral

Crew member Aditi Karwa recently shared a series of unseen photos and videos on Instagram, offering a look at the technical challenges of filming a survival drama centered on a 20-foot-deep swimming pool. Captioning the post, “In our croc era, Tu Yaa Main out in theatres,” Karwa showcased the cast and crew navigating the high-stakes environment. The images have drawn significant attention from fans, who praised the raw chemistry between Kapoor and Gourav. Comments ranging from "Pure love" to "Just wow" flooded the post, with many acknowledging the intense physical demands placed on the actors, who reportedly spent long hours in a pool to simulate the survival sequences.

Fans Reactions:

Shanaya Kapoor Gets Candid

Shanaya Kapoor, who plays the character Avani (Miss Vanity), took to social media to share a deeply personal reflection on her role. For Kapoor, Tu Yaa Main was more than just a second career milestone; it was a path to rebuilding her self-belief. “Tu yaa main came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself.. and it gave me that.. and everything more,” she wrote. “Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much.. especially taught me how to be a complete BADASS.” Kapoor also expressed gratitude to Nambiar and producer Aanand L Rai for trusting a newcomer with a layered, "badass" character. “Thank you for accepting me as a part of something like this so early on in my career… all the love from the audience.. the reviews.. everything. Overwhelmed,” she added.

Influencer Rivalry Turns Deadly Survival Game

The film explores a unique premise where two rival social media content creators find their casual adventure turning into a lethal game of survival. Forced to navigate nature’s wrath, the duo must decide whether to trust each other or let their online rivalry led to their downfall. The ensemble cast includes Adarsh Gourav as Maruti, Shanaya Kapoor as Avani, Parul Gulati, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kshitee Jog and Tanishq Shelare in pivotal roles. ‘Tu Yaa Main’ Teaser Out: Shanaya Kapoor’ and Adarsh Gourav's Survival Love Story in Bejoy Nambiar Film (Watch Video)

Box Office Performance and Industry Support

Adarsh Gourav recently addressed the film’s "slow start" at the box office, urging audiences to support "smaller, commercial films" that take creative risks. In a note to fans, Gourav said, “We are off to a slow start but we’ve been feeling all the love coming our way. If you liked the film pls tell your friends about it and watch us all get destroyed by an 18-foot Crocodile.” Despite the fierce competition from O’Romeo, trade analysts note that Tu Yaa Main has carved out a niche in metro multiplexes. Critics have largely praised the performance of Adarsh Gourav and the "surprisingly natural" chemistry he shares with Kapoor, helping the film stay relevant in its second week.

