New Delhi, February 16: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session today, February 16. After a brief delay from the original February 12 schedule, the scorecards for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) are expected to be available on the official portal jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in by this evening. Over 13 lakh students who appeared for the computer-based test between January 21 and January 29 can now access their NTA percentile scores, which serve as the primary gateway for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

How to Check JEE Main 2026 January Results

Candidates can access their scorecards online through the official NTA websites. Due to the high volume of traffic, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays.

Step-by-Step Guide:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

Click on the link titled "JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Scorecard Download".

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password).

Input the security PIN (CAPTCHA) shown on the screen.

Click Submit to view and download your percentile score and result.

Normalisation and Percentile Scores

Since the examination was conducted in multiple shifts over six days, the NTA employs a Normalisation Procedure. This process converts raw marks into "NTA Scores" (percentiles) ranging from 100 to 0. This ensures that the difficulty level of different shifts - some of which were reported by students as having a tougher Mathematics section - does not disadvantage any candidate. The final scorecard will display individual percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with the overall aggregate percentile.

Toppers and Expected Cut-offs

The NTA will release the list of 100-percentilers and state-wise toppers alongside the results. Regarding the qualifying cut-off for JEE Advanced 2026, experts anticipate the following ranges based on current difficulty levels:

General (Unreserved): 93.5 – 95.0 Percentile

EWS: 80.0 – 82.0 Percentile

OBC-NCL: 79.0 – 81.0 Percentile

SC: 61.0 – 63.0 Percentile

ST: 47.5 – 50.0 Percentile

What’s Next for Students?

The January session result provides a clear picture of where a student stands, but it is not the final word. The NTA has already opened the registration for Session 2 (April Attempt). Candidates have the option to improve their scores in April; the better of the two NTA scores will be considered for the final All India Rank (AIR), which will be announced after the conclusion of the second session. Only the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers from both sessions combined will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced on May 17, 2026, for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

