Washington DC [US], June 23 (ANI): Actor Ezra Miller may be planning a return to Hollywood after staying out of the public eye for nearly two years.

Known for the roles in The Flash and Fantastic Beasts, Miller recently appeared at the Cannes Film Festival to support filmmaker Lynne Ramsay.

According to Deadline, Miller, while speaking to Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale, said they are considering coming back to the film industry "on tentative grounds." The actor shared that Ramsay invited them to Cannes for the premiere of her film Die My Love.

"I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay--who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers."

"I'm working with her again; that will likely be the first thing I do: a film that she and I are writing together," Miller added.

Miller admitted that returning to the spotlight was not easy. They called Cannes a "tough re-entry point" and added that they have spent much of their time writing while staying away from public life.

"I've been writing a lot, because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me," Miller said.

Miller has been involved in several controversies since 2020, including legal issues related to assault, burglary, and allegations of inappropriate behavior. Some of the complaints were later withdrawn or dismissed.

Speaking about their past actions, Miller added, "Not that I don't hold a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things I did and a lot of things that happened in that time, but I'm really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss."

According to Deadline, last year, a Massachusetts court lifted a temporary harassment order against Miller, which was brought by the mother of a 12-year-old. Miller later said the claims were false and claimed the case was an example of someone seeking "tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance." (ANI)

